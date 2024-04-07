Grab’s (GRAB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HSBC

HSBC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.30 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GRAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.60 to $3.80 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Grab from $4.50 to $4.30 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.94.

Shares of NASDAQ GRAB opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.87. Grab has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $3.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Grab had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grab will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Grab during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Grab by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

