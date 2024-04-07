Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $862.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.58 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Greenbrier Companies updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Up 1.5 %

GBX opened at $53.16 on Friday. Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.66.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director Wanda F. Felton sold 4,185 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $195,230.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $343,577.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director Wanda F. Felton sold 4,185 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $195,230.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $343,577.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $236,598.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,719 shares of company stock worth $547,803 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

See Also

