Guardant Health’s (GH) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

GH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.30.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $17.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.93. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $41.06.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $155.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.71 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 301.94% and a negative net margin of 85.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia purchased 2,187 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $38,972.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,706.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GH. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 137.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 362.3% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

