Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,355,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323,941 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.25% of Guess? worth $72,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GES. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Guess? by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,439,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,995,000 after purchasing an additional 824,836 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Guess? by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,378,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,828,000 after purchasing an additional 822,089 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Guess? by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,170,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,220,000 after purchasing an additional 717,977 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,335,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Guess? by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,005,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,562,000 after acquiring an additional 453,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GES. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Guess? from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Guess? from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guess? presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $30.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Guess?, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average of $23.68.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $891.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.54 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

