H Eric Bolton, Jr. Sells 2,642 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $127.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.73. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.56 and a 12-month high of $158.46.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 155,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,020,000 after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Sunesis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 393.1% in the 4th quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC now owns 22,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,252,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,072,000 after purchasing an additional 16,889 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $129.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.76.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

