H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This is an increase from H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $3.07 on Friday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $3.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.48.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Analysts forecast that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

