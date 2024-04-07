Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.00

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.00 and traded as high as $11.59. Hang Seng Bank shares last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 57,768 shares changing hands.

Hang Seng Bank Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.30.

Hang Seng Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.3891 dividend. This is a boost from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th.

About Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.

