Hardeep Gulati Sells 21,900 Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $461,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,911,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,263,308.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hardeep Gulati also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PowerSchool alerts:

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Hardeep Gulati sold 8,897 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $183,723.05.

On Monday, April 1st, Hardeep Gulati sold 39,333 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $821,666.37.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Hardeep Gulati sold 7,752 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $161,861.76.

On Monday, March 25th, Hardeep Gulati sold 1,400 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $29,456.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Hardeep Gulati sold 3,150 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $65,772.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Hardeep Gulati sold 39,141 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $829,397.79.

On Monday, March 18th, Hardeep Gulati sold 15,307 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $317,620.25.

PowerSchool Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PWSC stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.84, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.89. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $182.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.35 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%. Research analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 262.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PowerSchool by 63.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PowerSchool by 3,244.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PowerSchool

PowerSchool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.