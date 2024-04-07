Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.03 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,785,000 after purchasing an additional 264,159 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,729,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,224,000 after purchasing an additional 200,586 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 97.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,869,000 after buying an additional 4,669,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 16.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,448,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,096,000 after buying an additional 1,034,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE TSN opened at $59.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.91. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $63.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -79.35%.

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

