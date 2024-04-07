HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CG Oncology’s FY2028 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CGON. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CGON opened at $38.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.11. CG Oncology has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $50.23.

In other news, major shareholder Decheng Capital Global Life Sc bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $7,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Hong Fang Song acquired 263,157 shares of CG Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 613,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,664,632. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Decheng Capital Global Life Sc acquired 400,000 shares of CG Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $7,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 666,472 shares of company stock valued at $12,662,968.

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

