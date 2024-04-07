Head-To-Head Contrast: BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) versus ChinaCache International (OTCMKTS:CCIHY)

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Free Report) and ChinaCache International (OTCMKTS:CCIHY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares BIT Mining and ChinaCache International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get BIT Mining alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIT Mining -6.16% -29.63% -16.41% ChinaCache International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BIT Mining and ChinaCache International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIT Mining $43.10 million 0.69 -$14.43 million ($1.31) -2.05 ChinaCache International $131.95 million 0.01 -$7.42 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

ChinaCache International has higher revenue and earnings than BIT Mining.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BIT Mining and ChinaCache International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIT Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A ChinaCache International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.3% of BIT Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of ChinaCache International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ChinaCache International beats BIT Mining on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BIT Mining

(Get Free Report)

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 82.5 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021. BIT Mining Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Akron, Ohio.

About ChinaCache International

(Get Free Report)

ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, provides content and application delivery services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions to businesses, government agencies, and other enterprises to enhance the reliability and scalability of their online services and applications. Its services include Web page content, file transfer, and rich media streaming services; and guaranteed application services for Websites that have various features, such as online booking and ordering, real-time stock quotes, and online surveys. It also provides managed Internet data services for content and application delivery, and network infrastructure and security; content bridging services for mobile telecommunications carriers; Internet exchange and data center services; and mobile Internet solutions. In addition, the company offers various value-added services, such as geo-content acceleration service, performance evaluation modules, scalable service routing service, link anti-hijack service, user behavior analysis service, Website performance evaluation service, all-around application acceleration solution, and cloud extension solution. Further, the company provides technical consultation services; and leases mechanical equipment. Additionally, it engages in computer hardware and technology development; and real estate management businesses. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for BIT Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIT Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.