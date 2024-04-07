Head-To-Head Contrast: NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS) vs. FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC)

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) and NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for FFW and NSTS Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFW 0 0 0 0 N/A NSTS Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

23.7% of NSTS Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of FFW shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of NSTS Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

FFW has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NSTS Bancorp has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FFW and NSTS Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFW 16.75% N/A N/A NSTS Bancorp -60.15% -4.96% -1.55%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FFW and NSTS Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFW $25.63 million 1.52 $5.70 million $4.08 8.46 NSTS Bancorp $6.58 million 7.75 -$3.96 million ($0.80) -11.99

FFW has higher revenue and earnings than NSTS Bancorp. NSTS Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FFW, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FFW beats NSTS Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FFW

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, overdraft protection, consumer credit cards, and reorder checks. Its loan products include home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; agricultural loans; commercial real estate equipment financing; revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit; and equipment leasing, as well as commercial lending services. The company offers insurance products, such as auto, home and property, business, life and health, and specialty insurance; investment products and securities; and digital banking services. FFW Corporation was founded in 1920 and is based in Wabash, Indiana.

About NSTS Bancorp

NSTS Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage, construction, home equity, and consumer loans. It operates through full-service banking offices in Lake County, Illinois; and one loan production office in Chicago. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois.

