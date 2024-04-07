Head to Head Review: Verde Clean Fuels (VGAS) versus Its Rivals

Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) is one of 40 public companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Verde Clean Fuels to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Verde Clean Fuels and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verde Clean Fuels 0 0 0 0 N/A Verde Clean Fuels Competitors 322 550 923 47 2.38

As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 16.79%. Given Verde Clean Fuels’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Verde Clean Fuels has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

15.6% of Verde Clean Fuels shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Verde Clean Fuels and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verde Clean Fuels N/A -8.31% -6.79% Verde Clean Fuels Competitors 8.80% -436.42% -0.95%

Risk & Volatility

Verde Clean Fuels has a beta of -0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verde Clean Fuels’ competitors have a beta of -103.46, suggesting that their average stock price is 10,446% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Verde Clean Fuels and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Verde Clean Fuels N/A -$2.74 million -9.31 Verde Clean Fuels Competitors $4.79 billion -$83.00 million 5.04

Verde Clean Fuels’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Verde Clean Fuels. Verde Clean Fuels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Verde Clean Fuels competitors beat Verde Clean Fuels on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Verde Clean Fuels

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc., a renewable energy company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, municipal solid waste, and mixed plastics, as well as natural gas, including synthetic natural gas and other feedstocks, into gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology. Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

