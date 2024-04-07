Helix BioPharma (TSE:HBP) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.18

Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSE:HBP – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and traded as high as C$0.19. Helix BioPharma shares last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 4,795 shares changing hands.

Helix BioPharma Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 773.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.21. The company has a market cap of C$40.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of -0.71.

Helix BioPharma Company Profile

Helix BioPharma Corp. operates as an immune-oncology company in Canada. It is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2. Helix BioPharma Corp. has collaboration agreements with Moffitt Cancer Center to investigate the pharmacodynamics of L-DOS47 and determine the benefits of combining L-DOS47 with immune checkpoint inhibitors; and with University Hospital Tuebingen to assess the therapeutic response of L-DOS47 in cancer models expressing CEACAM6, with advanced preclinical metabolic imaging.

