Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $216.88

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 216.88 ($2.72) and traded as high as GBX 225.50 ($2.83). Henderson Far East Income shares last traded at GBX 220.50 ($2.77), with a volume of 191,619 shares changing hands.

Henderson Far East Income Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 216.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 212.20. The stock has a market cap of £357.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -630.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Henderson Far East Income alerts:

Henderson Far East Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a GBX 6.10 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Henderson Far East Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6,857.14%.

Insider Activity at Henderson Far East Income

About Henderson Far East Income

In other Henderson Far East Income news, insider Susie Rippingall bought 12,000 shares of Henderson Far East Income stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.66) per share, with a total value of £25,440 ($31,935.73). 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Far East Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Far East Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.