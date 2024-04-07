HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) PT Lowered to $10.00

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential downside of 37.81% from the stock’s previous close.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ HPK opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.46. HighPeak Energy has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $301.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.85 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 19.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPK. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in HighPeak Energy by 89.9% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,885,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in HighPeak Energy by 850.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,297,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,576 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,396,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $3,636,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 733,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after buying an additional 206,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

