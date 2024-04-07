HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) PT Lowered to $10.00

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential downside of 37.81% from the stock’s previous close.
HighPeak Energy Stock Performance
NASDAQ HPK opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.46. HighPeak Energy has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $301.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.85 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 19.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HighPeak Energy Company Profile
HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.
