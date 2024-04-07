Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $31.54

Shares of Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.54 and traded as high as $33.35. Hino Motors shares last traded at $33.35, with a volume of 650 shares changing hands.

Hino Motors Stock Up 6.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.93.

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hino Motors had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter.

About Hino Motors

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as various engines, service parts, etc. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan. Hino Motors, Ltd.

