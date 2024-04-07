HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 97.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,795 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,041,918 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in HP were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of HP by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,170,300 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $35,215,000 after acquiring an additional 628,913 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 4,180.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,516,510 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $286,352,000 after buying an additional 9,294,209 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in HP by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 378,798 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after buying an additional 151,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Price Performance

NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.11 on Friday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.64.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

