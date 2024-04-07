HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSBC opened at $40.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.97. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $42.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.63.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.33). HSBC had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.23%. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.42%.

HSBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BNP Paribas lowered HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $811.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

