iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Shares Acquired by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 268.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,365 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DBMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2,402.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,074,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,446,000 after buying an additional 6,791,529 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 217.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,039,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,051,000 after buying an additional 711,763 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,614,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 1,011.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 235,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after buying an additional 214,561 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,425,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,097,000 after buying an additional 199,830 shares during the period.

Get iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

DBMF opened at $28.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $739.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.50.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.