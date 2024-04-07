Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Now Covered by Brookline Capital Management

Analysts at Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $1.28 on Friday. Immunic has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.07.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunic during the second quarter worth about $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Immunic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Immunic by 1,143.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 22,901 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Immunic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immunic during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

