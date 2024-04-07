Innovotech (CVE:IOT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.09

Innovotech Inc. (CVE:IOT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09 and traded as high as C$0.13. Innovotech shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.
Innovotech Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$5.06 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 6.59.
About Innovotech
Innovotech Inc offers assay kits used in growing microbial biofilms for research purposes in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers InnovoSIL, a silver periodate antimicrobial compounds for medical applications; MBEC Assay kit, a petri dish for biofilms, which are used for research and medical device testing of microbial biofilms; and AgreGuard, an antimicrobial for crop protection.
