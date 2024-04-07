InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of IHT opened at $1.38 on Friday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $12.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.14.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is currently 33.34%.

In related news, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,231.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,081,379.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,948,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,326,610,065.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, insider Chase, Jr. bought 500 shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 73,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,279,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO James F. Wirth bought 878 shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,231.64 per share, with a total value of $1,081,379.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,948,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,326,610,065.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,116 shares of company stock worth $2,045,062. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

