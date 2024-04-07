InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Price Performance
Shares of IHT opened at $1.38 on Friday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $12.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.14.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is currently 33.34%.
Insider Transactions at InnSuites Hospitality Trust
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile
InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than InnSuites Hospitality Trust
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.