Insider Buying: Rent.com.au Limited (ASX:RNT) Insider Acquires A$44,000.00 in Stock

Apr 7th, 2024

Rent.com.au Limited (ASX:RNTGet Free Report) insider John Wood purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$44,000.00 ($28,571.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 1.98.

About Rent.com.au

Rent.com.au Limited operates a rental property website that focuses on rental property market in Australia. It accepts rental property listings from agents, landlords, renters, and advertisers. Rent.com.au Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Burswood, Australia.

