Insider Buying: Rent.com.au Limited (ASX:RNT) Insider Acquires A$44,000.00 in Stock

Rent.com.au Limited (ASX:RNT – Get Free Report) insider John Wood purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$44,000.00 ($28,571.43).
Rent.com.au Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 1.98.
About Rent.com.au
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rent.com.au
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Rent.com.au Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent.com.au and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.