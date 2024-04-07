Insider Selling: Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) SVP Sells $2,851,221.92 in Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,851,221.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,848.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John Mulleady also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $361,875.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Down 0.7 %

PLAY opened at $64.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.80. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $69.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PLAY. StockNews.com cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

See Also

