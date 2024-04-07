Insider Selling: Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) SVP Sells $2,851,221.92 in Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,851,221.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,848.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
John Mulleady also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 16th, John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $361,875.00.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Down 0.7 %
PLAY opened at $64.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.80. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $69.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Analysis on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.