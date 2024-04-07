Insider Selling: PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) EVP Sells $14,922.62 in Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) EVP Lee Scott Golden sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $14,922.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,859.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PTC Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %

PTCT opened at $27.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.43. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $59.84.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $307.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 9,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on PTCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut PTC Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.53.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

