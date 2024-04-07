Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 483.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Integer were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ITGR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Integer by 497.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,065,000 after purchasing an additional 446,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter worth about $19,491,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,154,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,060,000 after acquiring an additional 251,207 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 1,226.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 223,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,350,000 after acquiring an additional 206,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter worth about $12,115,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Integer from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Integer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Integer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.40.

Integer Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $114.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $69.40 and a 52-week high of $118.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.83.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $413.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.04 million. Integer had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

