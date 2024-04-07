Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $146.69.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE stock opened at $137.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.64 and a 200-day moving average of $122.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $103.81 and a 12 month high of $140.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 2,762,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Elizabeth Kathryn King sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $499,469.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,461.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 2,762,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,491 shares of company stock valued at $21,454,204 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

