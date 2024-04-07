International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 892,198 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 8,968.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 902,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 892,198 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $97,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $208,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after buying an additional 625,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,559,000 after acquiring an additional 436,365 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $44,835,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 850.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,988,000 after acquiring an additional 325,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $116.64 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.12.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,925.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.44.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

