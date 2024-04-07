International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Winder Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,728,544,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,374,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,240,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,689 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,612,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,789.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,323,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.88.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF stock opened at $83.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.28. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $97.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently -15.94%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

