International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of INSW stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. International Seaways has a 12-month low of $34.77 and a 12-month high of $55.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of -0.05.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.36 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 51.92%. Equities research analysts predict that International Seaways will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 4.27%.

Insider Transactions at International Seaways

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $53,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,684,443.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alexandra Kate Blankenship sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $318,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,912.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $53,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,684,443.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,846 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,978 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSW. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in International Seaways by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in International Seaways by 279.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in International Seaways by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

