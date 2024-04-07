Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Announces Dividend of $32.00

Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 32.00 per share on Friday, May 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IRRHF opened at $3,010.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,010.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,782.41. Interroll has a 52-week low of $2,782.00 and a 52-week high of $3,010.00.

Interroll Holding AG provides material handling solutions in Germany, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, rest of the Americas, China, and rest of the Asia- Pacific. It offers unit handling products comprising rollers and wheels, drives, controls, conveyors, power supplies, sorter, and carton flow related products; pallet handling products, such as modular pallet platform, stacker crane, transfer car, pallet flow, and pallet mover related products; and warehousing related services.

