Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Announces Dividend of $32.00

Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 32.00 per share on Friday, May 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th.
Interroll Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS IRRHF opened at $3,010.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,010.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,782.41. Interroll has a 52-week low of $2,782.00 and a 52-week high of $3,010.00.
Interroll Company Profile
