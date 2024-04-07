inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

inTEST Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:INTT opened at $13.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.74. inTEST has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $161.12 million, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On inTEST

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of inTEST by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 803,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,921,000 after acquiring an additional 23,554 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of inTEST by 238.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 798,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,973,000 after acquiring an additional 562,924 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of inTEST by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of inTEST by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 585,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of inTEST by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 447,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 87,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation provides test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

