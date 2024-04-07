Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $82.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.42.

ITCI stock opened at $68.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.91. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $76.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -46.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 30.08%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 67,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $4,427,509.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares in the company, valued at $68,469,643.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 7,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $549,773.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,041. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 67,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $4,427,509.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,469,643.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 361,765 shares of company stock worth $24,201,987. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,094,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,334,000 after acquiring an additional 554,577 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 578,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,440,000 after purchasing an additional 199,503 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $546,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

