Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) traded down 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.46 and last traded at $5.55. 1,967,616 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 9,552,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines Trading Down 3.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a market capitalization of $673.38 million, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.98.

In other Intuitive Machines news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $1,112,215.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,302,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 78.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Machines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CPMG Inc bought a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $14,270,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the third quarter valued at about $1,369,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at about $2,549,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $2,430,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Machines

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.