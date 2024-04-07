Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.39% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $55.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $998.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $47.35 and a 12-month high of $56.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.15.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

