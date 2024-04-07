Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned 3.02% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 365.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $47.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.54. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $37.11 and a 1 year high of $48.79. The company has a market capitalization of $107.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

