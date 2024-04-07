Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,047 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.46% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 689.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1,310.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Performance

RDIV stock opened at $44.91 on Friday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a one year low of $34.64 and a one year high of $45.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.81 and a 200-day moving average of $41.11.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.