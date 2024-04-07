Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Lifted to Buy at Guggenheim

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 172.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IVVD. Morgan Stanley upgraded Invivyd from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Invivyd in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IVVD opened at $3.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98. Invivyd has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $393.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.63.

In other Invivyd news, major shareholder Adimab, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $19,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,687,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,667,228.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVVD. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invivyd in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Invivyd in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Invivyd in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invivyd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Invivyd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Invivyd, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease, as well as developing monoclonal antibody candidates, including VYD222 and VYD224, which provides neutralizing protection against SARS-CoV-2.

