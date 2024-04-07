Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.80.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $8.06 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.55.

In related news, Director Jon R. Duane purchased 6,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $60,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,943.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jon R. Duane purchased 6,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $60,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,943.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 38,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $588,538.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,976.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,008 shares of company stock valued at $4,160,642 over the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 331.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

