iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Gouws Capital LLC

Gouws Capital LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of Gouws Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $57.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.11. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

