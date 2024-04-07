iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,941,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 1,666,967 shares.The stock last traded at $67.42 and had previously closed at $67.30.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.14 and its 200 day moving average is $63.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 43,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 87,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

