iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Increased by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 16.8% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $520.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $510.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $473.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $405.54 and a fifty-two week high of $527.16.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

