iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Arvest Trust Co. N A

Arvest Trust Co. N A cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,807 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Arvest Trust Co. N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $76,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,596,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,984,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 64,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $520.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $510.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $473.46. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $405.54 and a twelve month high of $527.16. The company has a market capitalization of $403.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

