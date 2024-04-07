iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Stock Position Cut by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $75.14 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.14 and a twelve month high of $76.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.47.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

