iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $596,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 989,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,539,000 after buying an additional 32,923 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $878,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFAV opened at $69.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

