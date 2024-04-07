iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,479 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.53% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $8,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IMTM. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 193.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $161,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IMTM opened at $38.71 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $30.38 and a one year high of $39.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

