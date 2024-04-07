iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Progressive Investment Management Corp

Progressive Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 80.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after acquiring an additional 135,856,748 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 133,228 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,170,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,847,000 after purchasing an additional 28,499 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,940,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,602,000 after purchasing an additional 23,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,490,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,232,000 after purchasing an additional 63,793 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $183.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.10. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $187.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

