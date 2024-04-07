iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 273.6% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 705,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 407,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,498,000 after acquiring an additional 11,334 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $115.35 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $92.79 and a 52 week high of $118.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.75.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

