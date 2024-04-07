iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stake Increased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,275,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $99.14 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $105.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

